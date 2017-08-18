Glamsisters Abuja, Auto Finish Car Wash, To Raise Money For Charity

A group giving voice to the plus size women in Abuja, Glamsisters Abuja, in conjunction with Auto Finish Car Wash, is holding a car wash for charity purpose.

In a press release by the coordinator, Azike Ngozi Lucy, she said the event is slated for September 2, 2017 at Herbert Macaulay Way, behind Sahad Store, central Area, Abuja by 12:00 prompt.

She also confirmed that special appearance at the event will include: Dr Ayuba, Amb Wahala, Ceedee, Shortcut, MC Ofofo, MCV Bluetooth, MC Nick-B, MC Akpere, MC 3310, Longtitude, MC Ukodo, MC Starface.

“Music will be supplied by Emmy J, Danny Joe, Sage, Freshmen, Welms O Welms, Specky and Young incredible while DJ Swag will be on the turning table. The Floriders and Evergreen Crew will dance for the audience.

Azika said the event is supported by Miss Big World and to be hosted by MC Bob.

She encouraged those who have the plight of the needy at heart to come out enmasse for the timely Car Wash for Charity.