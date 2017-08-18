Glamsisters Abuja, Auto Finish Car Wash, To Raise Money For Charity

0 Comment

A group giving voice to the plus size women in Abuja, Glamsisters Abuja, in conjunction with Auto Finish Car Wash, is holding a car wash for charity purpose.

In a press release by the coordinator, Azike Ngozi Lucy, she said the event is slated for September 2, 2017 at Herbert Macaulay Way, behind Sahad Store, central Area, Abuja by 12:00 prompt.

ALSO READ  Court Frees Bankole Of Corruption Charges

She also confirmed that special appearance at the event will include: Dr Ayuba, Amb Wahala, Ceedee, Shortcut, MC Ofofo, MCV Bluetooth, MC Nick-B, MC Akpere, MC 3310, Longtitude, MC Ukodo, MC Starface.

“Music will be supplied by Emmy J, Danny Joe, Sage, Freshmen, Welms O Welms, Specky and Young incredible while DJ Swag will be on the turning table. The Floriders and Evergreen Crew will dance for the audience.

ALSO READ  Rivers Rerun: Bloodbath As PDP Agent Killed

Azika said the event is supported by Miss Big World and to be hosted by MC Bob.

She encouraged those who have the plight of the needy at heart to come out enmasse for the timely Car Wash for Charity.

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment