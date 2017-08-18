Future Of Nigeria Lies In Youths–Lagos APC Youths

Nigerian youths have been enjoined to be awake to the reality and challenge that today and the future of this country lies in whatever they impact as their contribution to its growth.

This advice was given by the Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Lagos State Chapter youths, Omotayo Sanyaolu, in commemoration of 2017 International Youth Day in Lagos, stressing the need for Nigerian youths to stand for unity.

Says the youth leader, “As we mark this year’s International Youth Day, Lagos APC youths join the global communities in the celebration, and commend Nigerian youths for their steadfastness and drive to ensure peace and tranquillity of the country.

“We thank the youths in Lagos for their good conduct during the just concluded Local Government elections in the state, they positively rewrote the political history of the state with their mass turn-out to exercise their franchise,” Sanyaolu stated.

He emphasized the need for Nigerian youths to be more conscious of peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups, because the future of the country lies in their hands by playing their roles wisely, peacefully and devoid of human rights abuse.

Sanyaolu who was full of praises for Lagos APC youths for their loyalty and dedication to the party, also commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the state Chairman of the party, Otunba Henry Ajomale; the Women Leader (Southwest), Chief(Mrs) Kemi Nelson and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for their tremendous encouragement and support for the youths.