Five Signs That You Wear Too Much Makeup

Makeup is awesome. But, a lady who is dependent on makeup is not difficult to identify. It may be that the foundation is too much or your cheeks are overly pink. Hence, most ladies tend to overdo makeup to look pretty and beautiful. Sometimes, ladies may not be aware of the fact that they are wearing too much makeup. These signs shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares signs you are wearing too much makeup.

Your friends don’t recognise you

If your friends cannot recognise you without makeup, it is a serious problem. Makeup can give you confidence, but you should not feel insecure about letting your natural beauty shine.

You cannot stay barefaced

Some ladies cannot leave their homes without makeup. They feel very incomplete and uncomfortable. Hence, most times, when you plan to leave home without makeup, you start applying some concealer to hide your blemishes and eventually go on to do the whole natural makeup.

You are always retouching

If you carry more than three retouch products chances are that you are overdoing your makeup. The maximum you need to carry is compact, lip balm and Kohl.

Your products get exhausted too quickly

With normal usage, your makeup should last for a few months, unless you are reusing a particular lipstick 3-4 times a day. But do your mascaras, foundations, eyeliners finish within a month? You are using makeup excessively for your face.

Your makeup messes up your

Finding makeup smears on your phone and clothes means you didn’t set your makeup well.