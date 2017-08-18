Adaslim Announces Return to Movie Scene With 3 Blockbusters

Showbiz entrepreneur, Adaslim has returned to the Nigerian movie industry with a bang. The American trained movie producer cum TV presenter announced her return to Nollywood with the release of three hit movies namely Kenny’s Divas, Papa Bomboy and How To Play A Player.

After working behind the scenes on the production of the three movies for several months, Adaslim hinted that she’s back to redefine the art of storytelling and movie productions in Nollywood.

With Kenny’s Divas being on the front burner of the new movies from Adaslim, the movie tells an intriguing tale of tangled pasts, romance and struggle for keeping an empire from crumbling.

Speaking on the movie, Adaslim says Kenny’s Divas will leave fans on the edge of their seats as it is filled with immense suspense as well as an unusual tangled romance.

“Kenny’s Divas is one movie after my heart. Aside going all out to get my godfather, Pete Edochie to star in the movie, I was awed by the sterling performance each act on the movie delivered and this I can say is what will keep the fans on the edge of their seats all through.

“I’ve been working for a while and not many knew what I was up to but it was indeed a lot of hard work with lots of resources also put to good use by my team. We have three movies shot and ready for the market and they are Kenny’s Divas, Papa Bomboy a comedy and a romantic drama, How To Play A Player,” Adaslim revealed.

Starring Pete Edochie, Adaslim, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara, Oby Somina Okafor and Ruby Dabbour amongst others, Kenny’s Divas puts Adaslim on a whole new pedestal as a Nollywood producer that achieved an uncommon feat.

Kenny’s Divas sees Pete Edochie struggling to keep his jewelry and precious stone empire from falling while fighting for his love for Juliet Ibrahim with his protégé, Bryan Okwara.

The movie producer also sees to veteran actor, Pete Edochie getting his first kiss on a movie set with Ghanaian beauty, Juliet Ibrahim.

Written and produced by Adaslim, Kenny’s Diva was directed by Adim Williams, co-directed by Ifenna Eze, Malcolm Benson and Alexis Robinson.

Also from the stable of Adaslim are Papa Bomboy and How To Play A Player.

While Papa Bomboy tells the hilarious story of a landlord that is faced with two financially challenged single female tenants and several events that unfolded when he got entangled with one of the tenants. How To Play A Player tells the story of a hardworking young man caught in a love fiesta with three different women from different walks of life.

Directed by Kingsley Iweru, Papa Bomboy which stars Eniola Badmus, Dayo Davies, Ejine Okoroafor, Randi Ossy, Uchenna Nnanna and Degri Emmanuel, is written and produced by Adaslim for Afrolens Media Pictures.

Written and produced by Adaslim for Adaslim Productions, How To Play A Player stars Alexx Ekubo, Derenle Edun, Adaslim, Nora Roberts, Onyi Alex and Uche Nnanna.

Watch trailer of Kenny’s Divas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCqLaxoEutA

Watch trailer of Papa Bomboy

https://youtu.be/RscUz-aZOso

Watch trailer of How To Be A Player

https://youtu.be/E9udYUawQ_M