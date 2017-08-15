Uncertainty Over Ooni Of Ife’s 17-Month Old Marriage

Many are still finding it difficult to believe reports that emanated yesterday concerning the marriage of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Over a year ago, the young monarch got married to his wife, Wuraola-Zynab, at an elaborate ceremony attended by the high and mighty in the society.

But according to Capital NG, the union has “crashed irretrievably” and Olori Wuraola has allegedly run to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for help.

Here is how Capital NG is reporting the matter:

Alas, one year down the line, the marriage has crashed irretrievably. The well-celebrated marriage has run its full course.

While it lasted, they had no child. Inside sources described the marriage as a sham, plagued by suspicion, hatred and devoid of love; they accused Olori of many unpublishable things and lack of commitment to her marital vows.

Even as you read she is not on talking terms with her in-laws. The allegations are as wide as they are wild.

Back then when Olori Wuraola held sway, she had the world at her feet; she got her wishes at the snap of a finger and she literally ruled the royal household.

Wherever he went, she was constantly by his side. She basked in the stratospheric adulation that came with being the apple of the Ooni’s eyes. Pray, who wouldn’t?

Unfortunately, things have changed and many within the palace now snigger and sneer at her for losing her position as the queen to one of the most powerful Monarchs in Africa.

Curiously, however, on arrival from a trip recently, Olori Wuraola scurried to the home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to intervene and probably advise her husband not to be influenced to dump her like a bad habit and get another wife.

Both have since gone their separate ways perhaps ruing what was and what could have been.

But Naij.com said the monarch has denied the report.

Quoting a media aide to the Ooni, the platform said, “There is no truth to the news, it is unimaginable. We would issue a statement on the matter soon.

“This is total jungle journalism and whoever writes such should not be regarded as a journalist at all…The palace is not interested in this rumour as there are lots of positive activities happening every minute so we don’t have time to respond to such noise being created by nonentities.”