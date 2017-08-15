Extra Ordinary Draws: Diamond Bank Creates 13 Millionaires in 2 Weeks

Diamond Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading retail bank, has created additional 13 millionaires in its daily extraordinary draws across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria’s economy.

With these newly created millionaires, the Bank has fulfilled the promise made by the management to make one customer a millionaire every working day in the month of August.

According to the Bank, 18 more Nigerians will become millionaires before the end of September, adding that the daily xtraordinary draws are not just only meant to reward its loyal customers and potential customers but also to show appreciation to Nigerians for the trust and confidence in its array of financial products and services.

Among the newly created millionaires, a lucky customer from the Bank’s Branch in Warri, Delta State, Daniel Chijioke Jombo, emerged as the winner of Salary for Life, the star prize. He will receive N100, 000.00 every month for the next 20 years. Two more customers are expected to emerge as the winners of salary for life in August and September while 15 more millionaires will be created in the remaining days in August.

In a press release made available to the press, a total of 1, 521 winners have emerged in the draws held since mid-July this year. In all, 10 customers have won N500, 000.00 each, while 300 customers have won N10, 000.00 each with another set of 200 customers winning N5, 000.00 each. Also, 1000 customers of the Bank have been rewarded with N500 recharge cards across all mobile telecommunications networks.

Chioma Afe, the Bank’s chief spokesperson stated that with a deposit balance of only N5, 000 (five thousand naira) a customer is qualified to participate in the draw and multiples of that amount increases the customers chances of winning.

According to her, the Season 9 extraordinary edition has been very rewarding to the customers, noting that the draws scheduled for the this season reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to financially empower more Nigerians by spreading the draws across the six geopolitical zones.

The DiamodnXtra initiative was launched in July 2008 and has produced 5,600 winners with a cumulative cash reward of over N4 billion.

Among the customers that won N1 million each are: Nnenna P. Enechionyia; Demian Eze Ike; Ademunmi Fatai Tanimowo; Abdullahi Ayinde Mohammed; Ajijolakewu Saheed; Nwankwo Mmaduabuchi and Elawore Ruth Onorame. While winners of N500,000.00 include Daniel Chijioke Jombo; Chigozirim Charles Oparaugo; James Uzoma; Joseph Asebakoghene; Mamiska Gabriel Kanayochukwu; Nzononye Ekeoma Udom; Amuka Ijeoma; Bright Ogheneruru; Chinedu M. Onyeakosi; Esonwune Cajetan; Ferdinand Chukwuma Ugwunwa; Humphrey Onyesoh; Openiyi Tolulope Adewole; Solomon Paul Thomas; Taofeek Ejalonibu and Vincent Izuchukwu Ofordum

Afe stated that Diamond Bank has also introduced a new dimension to the reward scheme where customers are rewarded for loyalty. Customers who have maintained their DiamondXtra accounts for 5 years and above and have increased their balances with multiples of N5000 during this period will qualify for a special Longevity draw where 10 customers will receive N1m each while 100 customers will get N100,000 each.

According to Afe, a customer stands a better chance of winning if he or she saves more as every N5, 000.00 in the account of a customer represents one entry ticket into the draws.

She said: “Every DiamondXtra account customer has equal opportunity of winning in the daily transparent electronic draws. We would like to reassure all our loyal customers that Diamond Bank will constantly seek robust platforms like this not just to enrich them but to let them know that we care for their future economic wellbeing”.