TB Joshua Gets Paraguay’s Highest Honour

Barely 24 hours after his historical arrival in the country of Paraguay in South America, internationally renowned Nigerian Prophet, T.B. Joshua, has been awarded Paraguay’s Highest Honour, The National Order of Merit, by the Paraguayan government.

It was reliably gathered that the philanthropic clergy is revered more than anybody else in the country.

It would be recalled that the much-awaited two-day crusade begins on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12, 2017.

As at the time of filing in this report, many international visitors were seen making hotel bookings for the event.

Most of the hotels in the capital, Asuncion, have been declared filled.

It would be recalled that Prophet TB Joshua had held crusades in Columbia and Peru and they were huge successes.