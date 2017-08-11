Nollywood Marketers, Producers Demand Phones, Sex for Movie Roles—Chidinma Nwadike

It is no doubt that in the past, the request for sex for movie roles dominated the film industry in Nigeria fondly called Nollywood.

However, another dimension seems to have been crept into this, according to talented actress, Chidinma Nwadike.

The charming actress, in this encounter with the press, shared her experience and journey in the world of acting.

She narrated with a note of bitterness that she will not go nude even if she is paid a million Dollars for a movie role.

Her explanation is because she is “woman with pride” who has her “dignity to protect.”

She confirmed that all has not been rosy for her. “I have seen lots of things going on in the industry, how ‘I wanna be girls’ take it as fun by playing nude in movies,” he recalled.

“For how much?” she asked, lamenting that, “This is so bad that, the industry has crashed and needs to be cleaned by powerful men of God to restore the good atmosphere.”

The actress said a lot of things have “gone bad even marketers sleep and demand iPad, phones from actors and actresses before giving them role in their movies.”

Chidinma said some cast and crew got their jobs by buying one or two things for the executive producers, marketers, producers and directors.

“It is never by merit again. A lot of things have to stop before is too late,” she submitted.

Chidinma Nwadike was born on March 3, in Imo State, into the family of Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Nwadike.

Her parents hail from Ebenetor Ekewe in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State. She is the 2nd girl in a family of eight children.

She has featured in over 70 movies and was nominated for Best Upcoming Actress in Thema Award in the year 2000 for the movie ‘Blood of ikem’ and Best Supporting Actress in Encomium Entertainment Award in 2009 after starring in an epic movie and playing the role to perfection.