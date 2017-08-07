Forbes Afrique Releases Annual 100 Most Influential African Women List

Still one of the most respected business titles on the planet, the Forbes Magazine founded in New York more than 96 years ago has etched its essence as the pivotal reference point for individuals – male and female, crafting a name for themselves in the world of business, enterprise and global development.

The magazines two Africa Franchises; Forbes Africa and Forbes Afrique, have continued that tradition, and once a year, Forbes Afrique which is distributed in all 23 francophone African countries as well as Switzerland, France and Belgium, publishes its annual 100 Most Influential Women’s list.

For 2017, the list features the President of Mauritius – Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib, and a strong Nigerian contingent including UN Deputy Secretary General – Amina J Mohammed, Standard Bank South Africa senior executive Sola David-Borha, Main ONE Cable CEO Funke Opeke, and by far the youngest on the list; film maker and education advocate; Zuriel Oduwole, who turned 15 years of age a few days ago.