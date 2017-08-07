Five Beautiful Things About The Fulanis

One of the most malign ethnic groups in Nigeria is the Fulanis of Northern Nigeria. The news that makes headlines about them are their clashes with farmers. Thus, many Nigerians have the wrong perception about them. As such, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 5 beautiful things about Fulani people.

They are the biggest nomadic people in the world

There is no argument that Fulanis are the biggest nomadic people in the world. According to research, around 13 million of the 20 million Fulani people are nomads They are born nomads as they walk for kilometres with their cattle in search of food and water.

They have a unique and colourful dress culture

If you see a Fulani man or woman, you can instantly identify them by the way they dress. For instance, in Nigeria, men sometimes wear a hat with three tips on it while the women adorn their hair with shells or use henna to decorate their hands and feet.

The Fulani language is spoken across Africa

The Fulani language is spoken in over 15 African countries. It is also one of the major languages spoken in Nigeria. Hence, it is essential to note that Fulanis are not present only in Nigeria.

They practice Islam

Most Fulanis are followers of Islam. This should not be a surprise to anyone as they are from a part of Nigeria where Islam is the dominant religion.

Their livelihood is weaved around cattle

Fulanis are very dependent on cattle. Every Fulani no matter their status in the society ‘must’ own cattle.