BBLLI Celebrates Shehu Chindo Yamusa III On Coronation As Emir Of Keffi

A group headed by Comrade Omaga Daniel, Beyond Boundaries Leadership Legacy Initiative, BBLLI, on Sunday, August 5, 2017, joined well-wishers worldwide to celebrate HRH Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III on his coronation as the 15th Emir of Keffi.

Speaking today at the event attended by Royalties across the nation, politicians and representatives of the international community, the Executive Director, of BBLLI, Comrade Daniel described the new Emir of Keffi as a man who God has ordained to bring peace to Keffi, Nasarawa and Nigeria at large as he is a man with the fear of God and with a heart of unity and development.

Omaga further stated that His Royal Highness DR. SHEHU CHINDO YAMUSA III is ascending the throne at a time Nigeria is in dire need of leaders and individuals who will preach cohesiveness and collective development for national growth, stating that the capacity of His Royal Highness has been tested and he is a trusted royalty.

Comrade Omaga further prayed that God will grant His Highness many more years on the throne so as to deliver to the people, good and effective leadership.

HRH Shehu Chindo Yamusa III was born on the 4th of November, 1966. He attended the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, university of Dundee, Scotland, and International Islamic University, Malaysia, where he obtained Bachelor of Law (LLB) Masters of Law (ML) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.d Energy Laws) renewable energy and sustainable development, respectively.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of the organization, Numbere Mpakaboroai described the Emir as a man with vast educational background, a youth friendly leader and a royal father who listens to everyone with a heart for Nigeria.

Numbere further said that BBLLI will support His Royal Highness in every area to bring collective and sustainable growth to Keffi and Nigeria at large.