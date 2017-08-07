9ice Takes Relationship With Doyinsola Further

Fast-rising artiste, Doyinsola, is surely going places as she revealed recently on her IG post and Snapchat stories images of herself with 9ice in the studio recording a new hit together.

Her professional relationship with the multiple award-winning ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner was further strengthened when both hit the studio to cook up a new single.

An excited Doyinsola could not hide her joy at the humility displayed by the top artiste, a rare thing with A-listers in Nigeria.

“Gbamu gbamu jigi jigi..ole geshi ni nu mi….Words cannot express the way I feel right now. It’s a great honour for me to have met you @9iceofficial.

“Thank you for your inspiring words and encouragement. I didn’t even know when I said OMG! 9ice is so nice. I humbly say thank you. God continue to be with you and make you bigger and bigger.

“Guys we made a hit. Help me thank the ancestor ooooo for helping this small girl,” the charming singer gushed.

The two artistes have been spotted together at events around Lagos a few times this year and it comes as no surprise they are finally making a hit together.

Recall Doyinsola just shot the video to her smash collabo with Sound Sultan titled ‘Take My Love’ which was directed by DJ Tee and produced by Pattaya Productions due to be released end of August.

With heavy collaborations and endorsement by top artists like 9ice and Sound Sultan, the time is nigh for this beautiful songstress to be reckoned with.

Doyinsola started her musical journey as a contestant on the Star Quest where she broke into limelight.

She’s currently promoting her new single titled ‘My Life’ as we await the release of the single with 9ice being produced by Puffy Tee.