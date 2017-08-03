South-West Leaders Back Oyegun, Banire

Leaders of the South-West geo-political zone on Monday lauded the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for the sanity, direction, purpose and unity in the party.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a shining example of honesty, simplicity and humility. He is also a thoroughbred administrator and an extra-ordinary organizer of men.”

At a gathering of eminent South-West politicians in Lagos, the leaders praised the APC National Working Committee for not throwing its reputation to the dogs for the sake of expediency or the selfish desires of some individuals.

They said the National Leadership of the party was doing its best to reposition the party.

The leaders in a statement in Mushin praised Oyegun for his pragmatic leadership, purposeful administration and uncommon vigour.

They also commended him for promoting the Nigerian identity to the realms of unimpeachable greatness, maintaining the sanctity of democracy in the whole of the nation, defending Nigeria and the Nigerian people and taking Nigerian politics to a higher level.

“Oyegun is an epitome of service, a man of integrity, one of the nation’s finest political strategists and a human being of incomparable moral virtue.”

Signed by the Chairman, APC South-West Leaders Forum, Dr. Gboyega Afolabi, the leaders condemned the suspended National Deputy Publicity Secretary of APC, Comrade Timi Frank and his sponsors, for embarking on campaign of calumny against the personality of the national chairman.

“APC has regard for public opinion and the wishes of the people.

“Timi Frank’s argument is a smack of rudeness, arrogance and a pull down syndrome. Timi Frank and his sponsors are ready to drag APC to the abattoir and butcher it without the slightest contrition”

The leaders who distanced themselves from the suspension of the party‘s national legal adviser praised the NWC for nullifying the suspension of Dr. Muiz Banire.

They described as kangaroo the suspension of Banire by some strange individuals in Mushin Local Government Area.

“We are not ready to tolerate extremists, rumour mongers and blackmailers. We are not party to the suspension.”

They urged Nigerians not to attach weight to the comments of Timi Frank.

They also called on genuine lovers of APC, democracy and Nigeria to support the effort of Oyegun to make him succeed even more in his assignment.