Niger Delta Amnesty Programme Gets More Support

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, Senate President and Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta, have applauded the various ongoing training programmes of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, under Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd), adding that the numerous achievements recorded in the programme were a sure proof that “the future is bright, not only for the Niger Delta region, but Nigeria in general.”

Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ade Ipaye, at a reception organised by the Presidential Amnesty Office in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom in honour of 144 Presidential Amnesty Programme’s successful delegates drawn from several universities at the Nigeria House London, gave credence to the educational component of the Amnesty Programme.

He explained that whilst the current administration is working hard to create job opportunities for the youth, beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty scholarship scheme should apply the various skills acquired during their studies to establish viable enterprises, pointing out that the essence of the scholarship is to create a balance in education and entrepreneurship towards achieving sustainable and a solid economic stability in the Niger Delta region.

A statement made available to journalists today by Mr Wabiye Idoniboyeobu, a media consultant to Brigadier General Paul Boroh said Nigeria’s Acting President commended the beneficiaries for their perseverance and hard work in achieving the feats they have attained as good ambassadors in course of their studies in the United Kingdom.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, represented by Senator Philip Aduda, who expressed confidence in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, urged the Amnesty delegates to remain resilient, focused, calm and supportive of the President Muhammandu Buhari’s administration.

The Senate President commended President Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty Programme, just as he spoke well of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd) for his objectivity and foresight in the implementation of the reintegration phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He enjoined the student delegates to remain true peace ambassadors by promoting harmonious co-existence with others in keeping with bilateral agreements wherever they find themselves as Nigerians.

Speaking at the reception, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (rtd) described the event as a presentation of some of Nigeria’s best talents and a showcase of the nation’s bright future.

The elated Gen. Boroh said the outstanding performance of the student delegates were made possible through the unique leadership style and support structure provided by President Muhammadu Buhari, who according to him, has ensured adequate release of funds to the Amnesty Office.

He also appreciated the efforts of Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who he noted took the pains to reach out to the people of the Niger Delta by touring the states on fact finding and conflict resolution mission in order to achieve peace and security, reiterating that “peace is expensive to achieve but succeeding requires consistent collaboration among government, communities, stakeholders, groups and individuals.”

Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi explained that the “challenges experienced during the programme are not signs of abandonment”, just as he assured the delegates that the federal government has their interest at heart.

On his part, Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, A.S. Ogar said it was heart-warming to receive the graduands on completion of their programmes which the embassy has been involved in, even as he advised Nigerian students studying abroad not to attract negative reports to themselves as such reports do not give good image of themselves and their country.

Also speaking, a representative of the student delegates Emomotimi Ziprebo who graduated in law said the success stories of delegates from universities at home and abroad were proofs that the Amnesty programme is working.

He expressed gratitude to the federal government and the Coordinator of the programme for the meticulous manner the scholarship programme is being handled, while appealing to the federal government to implement an all-inclusive master plan for the development of the Niger Delta region.

Six out of the 144 delegates made First Class Honours, while twenty three others came out in Second Class Upper Division in various disciplines from universities across the United Kingdom.