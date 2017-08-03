Airtel Unveils Home Broadband Service to Deepen Internet Connectivity

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has unveiled its Home Broadband Service in line with its commitment to deepen Internet connectivity as well as empower telecoms consumers to share data with a number of people without worrying about cost and other limitations.

The new Airtel Home Broadband delivers superfast broadband service via data terminals such as dongle, MiFi and routers as it comes in various packages and affordable price range to suit the lifestyles of different customer segments.

Customers can get unlimited data on packages such as Unlimited 10, Unlimited 15 and Unlimited 20, which are offered at N10,000, N15,000 and N20,000 respectively and valid for 30 days.

To subscribe to the service on smartphones, customers are advised to dial *462*10# for unlimited 10, *462*15# for unlimited 15 and *462*20# for unlimited 20.

Customers who wish to use the service for home broadband and on data terminals are required to get the MIFI / Router / Dongle at the nearest Airtel showroom or a designated Airtel agent.

Upon activating any of the unlimited plans, customers enjoy superfast data experience until a threshold is reached. After this, the data speed is throttled to a lower speed in line with the Fair Usage Policy.

According to this policy, the threshold for Unlimited 10 is 40GB; unlimited 15 come with 65GB while unlimited 20 is 100GB, after which the speed comes to 256kpbs. However, customers can continue to enjoy unlimited browsing until plan expires.

Commenting on the new value offering, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Ahmad Mohkles, said Airtel is changing the paradigm, breaking new frontiers and inspiring new behaviour as far as data sharing as well as delivering ubiquitous data experience is concerned.

“Airtel is committed to pioneering innovation, superior data experience and affordability. Our new Unlimited is truly unlimited as we have stretched the thresholds to deliver up to 100GB to telecoms consumers so that they can empower more people within their circle of influence.

“With this new offering, we have initiated and inspired a paradigm shift that will promote community, deepen friendship bond and eventually lead to a more productive and prosperous society. We are proud of our new unlimited data package and the positive change it will create in the Home Broadband segment,” he said.

