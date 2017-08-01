Top Lagos Publisher, Ola Muhammed, Buries Dad

Father of top Lagos journalist and publisher of Islanders International and Lifestyle Magazine,

Alhaji Raji Muhamned, Ola Muhammed, has died.

He breathed his last on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in his home at Abule-Foli, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The late father of the stylish publisher, who died at the age of 72, was buried the next day according to Islamic rites.

The late Seriki, as he is fondly called, until his death, was Chairman of Ajah Butcher Progressives Association as well as member, board of trustees of Eti-Osa Butchers Progressive Association.

To honour him, the butchers’ association ordered its members not to open for business on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Last Friday, while observing this order, family of the deceased held the 8-day Fidau prayer as well as the final burial rites.

Alhaji Muhamned is survived by two wives, children and grandchildren.