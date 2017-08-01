Keystone Bank Launches *533# Convenient Banking Platform

In keeping with its promise to make financial services easy and accessible to its teeming customers, Keystone Bank Limited on Monday July 31, 2017 launched another innovative mobile channel enabled by dialing *533# within Nigeria.

According to the bank’s Divisional Head, E-Business Channels, Mr. Ernest Obi, the *533# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) banking solution will enable Keystone Bank customers to conveniently perform third party transfers to both Keystone Bank and other bank account holders in Nigeria, open Keystone Bank accounts, buy airtime, pay bills and access a mini statement such as balance enquiry using their mobile phones without necessarily having internet data or airtime.

“The Keystone Bank *533# USSD application is a convenient, reliable, fast, secure, and affordable way to access your Keystone bank account 24/7 through mobile phones without internet data. It works on all phone types.

“To initiate transfers to a Keystone Bank account and beneficiaries in other banks, simply dial *533*Amount*NUBAN Account No# from the mobile number registered with the bank. Also, you can top-up your airtime by dial *533*Amount# and third-party top-up can be done by dialing *533*Amount*Phone number#. Customers will then require the four digits PIN created at registration to authenticate each transaction”. Mr. Obi noted.

In his remarks, Keystone Bank’s Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hafiz Bakare, stated: “Following the successful divestment of AMCON’s shareholding in Keystone Bank which culminated in the change in ownership and management, the bank has witnessed series of positive developments.

“The *533# product is Keystone Bank’s solution to facilitate customers’ access to their accounts at anytime of the day. Our *533# makes it possible for a Keystone Bank account to be viewed and transacted upon using any type of functional phone.

“The launch of this product demonstrates our culture of service excellence, strengthening the emotional bond with our existing customers while reinforcing the Keystone brand as one to be associated with by the entire banking public.

“Our internet banking is accessible on any internet enabled device while our mobile app is available on the Blackberry, Apple and Android stores. These services are enjoyed by the about 90 Million internet users in the country (according to the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC) representing almost 50% penetration of the population.” He said.

The bank’s Chief further disclosed that the lender will definitely witness more landmark events which would be communicated when it is auspicious as it moves ahead with its transition. He stressed the importance of remaining focused whilst relying on communication through proper channels as the transition progresses and the Bank awaits CBN approval of the full complement of a substantive board and management.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.