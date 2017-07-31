GTBank Marks 10th Anniversary of Listing on London Stock Exchange

Foremost African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its listing on the London Stock Exchange whereby the Bank became the first Nigerian bank to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the first to dual list on an international exchange and the first Nigerian company to raise international capital using listed Global Depositary Receipts.

To mark the pioneering feat, the MD/ CEO of GTBank, Mr Segun Agbaje led the Market Open Ceremony at the LSE on Friday, July 28, 2017, accompanied by senior representatives of the Bank and other institutional partners.

The London Stock Exchange is a diversified international exchange that offers international business, and investors, unrivalled access to Europe’s capital markets.

Since its listing on the LSE, GTBank embarked on a decade of unparalleled growth, leading the financial industry in profitability and products and service delivery.

Commenting on the anniversary, Mr Agbaje, said, “To be listed on the London Stock Exchange, one of the most illustrious exchanges in the world, was a pioneering feat which remains fresh in our minds. We are deeply grateful to all our investors and partners for the integral role they played and their confidence in our ability to pull of that giant leap. Ten years on, we remain committed to maximizing shareholders’ value and delivering superior and sustainable return, guided by our founding values of hard work, discipline and integrity.”

GTB Plc offers a wide range of financial services and products throughout Nigeria, with strong footprints in West and East Africa, as well as the United Kingdom.

In recognition of its leading role in Africa’s banking industry, world class corporate governance standards and excellent service delivery, GTBank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney (2016), the African Bank of the Year by the African Banker Magazine (2016) the Best Bank in Africa for Corporate Governance (2015) and the Most Innovative Bank in Africa by African Investor (2016).