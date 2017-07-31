Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards Returns

Africa’s most prestigious fashion event held in Kampala, Uganda: Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) is back.

The news of big come back this year was officially announced at a launch event on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The 2017 ASFAs are back under the theme “The Fashion Takeover” – set to be the biggest edition yet with a mission to shine a global spotlight on the African Fashion industry while highlighting creativity, achievement and excellence.

Speaking about the launch, the ASFAs Founder Brian Ahumuza said, “As Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards return for the fifth edition now, we are so glad and excited that an idea that started five years ago has grown in bounds! We are now able to celebrate our African stylists and designers breaking barriers in the fashion industry,” adding “This year, the event is going to be bigger and will be featuring fashion icons from all over the continent, like never before.”

The 2017 Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards are set to take place on the 8th of December at the Kampala Serena Hotel courtesy of leading CIROC in association with KCCA, Bell lager and NTV Uganda. The show will be produced and directed by David Tlale from South Africa, Front of House Production from Kenya, together with Fenon Events and the ASFA team supported by MNT Consult. PR will be spearheaded by Anyiko PR Agency.

Under this year’s theme “The Fashion Takeover”, the awards seek to recognize and reward outstanding personalities in the fashion industry who have impacted Uganda and Africa through excellence and creativity. In addition, they seek to bring to light the entrepreneurial and business aspect of the fashion industry that can be explored by the youth to better their lives and contribute positively to the economic growth of Uganda. This will overall contribute to solving the ever-growing problem of unemployment in the wider East Africa.

To stamp this theme, two new categories have been introduced: Fashion Entrepreneur of the year Uganda and Fashion Entrepreneur Africa. The awards will go to individuals who have shown outstanding commercial success of their businesses or personal brands. To support the youth and aspiring fashion entrepreneurs, this year, the ASFA team is organizing the inaugural ASFA Business workshop that will take place in November at the Kampala Serena, aimed at empowering the youth with skills and knowledge of how to turn their passion into meaningful businesses and profit making ventures. This workshop will be free for all and will have a panel of personalities with success stories in the Fashion Industry, financial institutions and other stakeholders ready to educate and equip the youth.

Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards brings together Africa’s fashion icons to celebrate the continent’s diversity through culture and style. The event has attracted some of the most prolific designers and entertainers in past editions from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia and Zimbabwe. As a build up to the awards set to be held in December, the event is already gearing up to host a star –studded line up of fashion leaders from across the continent. Bell lager this year will bring to the ASFAs the “Bell Jamz Experience”, bringing to us the best of entertainment from Uganda and across Africa. Some of Africa’s biggest artistes and performers have already been booked to perform at this year’s event.

Kampala being the host city, Kampala Capital City Authority has partnered with the ASFAs to market our city to Africa and the rest of the world. “I am excited and supportive of Brian and the team for a fantastic job, marketing our city, our country, profiling us in such a beautiful way” said Jennifer Executive Director KCCA. Kampala Serena Hotel is once again partnering with ASFAs to host the Event and all the guests that will be attending the ceremony from all over Africa.

NTV Uganda has captured a huge and loyal audience with quality and excellence in entertainment and programming, with an award winning line up of both local and international content. The ASFAs will air live on NTV on the 8th of December and live streamed on all their social media platforms and Vid-TV, thanks to the partnership that they have with the event.