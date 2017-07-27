Watch Music Video Of Popular GTBank 737 Theme Song

The music video of the popular GTBank’s 737 theme song has been released and it is already catching the attention of many.

Tagged ‘737 Moments’, the video is filled with colourful scenes, groovy beats and a melody that you won’t forget easily.

It has all the staples of a hit.

However, its purpose, though, is not to climb into the charts and claim the number one spot (where it rightly belongs), but to highlight the simplicity of 737 and its availability to every Nigerian at every moment in time.

737 Moments is a celebration of every moment—at home, in the office or on the go—when the bank’s customers have dialled *737# to buy airtime, transfer funds, pay bills or complete any of their transactions.

Bereft of a super star cast and featuring people from all walks of life, the 737 Moments Video emphasizes the simplicity and universality of 737 with its promise of Simple Banking for Every Nigerian.

Watch the video and feel free to share your own 737 moment. #737moments here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZwHrpX8IBM