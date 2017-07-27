Africa Prudential Wins ‘Best Registrar In West Africa’, Unveils New Corporate Identity

Africa Prudential Registrars Plc has been named the Best Registrar Firm in West Africa by Africa-Canada Trade Alliance at the 7th Edition of the West Africa Innovation and Excellence Awards ceremony which held at Abuja recently.

According to a letter issued by the organisers, the innovation award celebrates outstanding innovations, brands and personalities in the public and private sectors across West Africa, which includes Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Republic of Benin, Cote ‘devoir, and Gambia. Others are Mali, Senegal, Togo, Guinea Bissau, and Cameroun.

They explained further that this year’s award is based on clear strategic indices, which among others include efficiency and quality competitiveness, timely delivery of services, customer service excellence, brand value, market and industry capacity, and market rating among competing brands. Based on internationally acceptable methodology, the panel of judges—which includes CEO of BrandClock (a foremost brand specialist agency based in Atlanta, USA), John Alexander—rated and determined the winners. Africa Prudential Registrars scored above the minimum score line of 75% to clinch the coveted award.

Africa Prudential had previously won several awards, including International Quality Crown Award—London 2013, Top 25 CEOs Award– BusinessDay 2014, Best Profit Margin Ratio and Best Corporate Governance Awards—Pearl Awards 2015.

In a related development, Peter Ashade, Managing Director/CEO spoke about the company’s change of name Africa Prudential Plc and roll-out of a new visual identity. “The change of name is a strategic decision which enables the company better harness its emerging potentials, while keeping its service promise to clients, and maximising possibilities for its stakeholders.”

He emphasised that with over seventy (70) client registers, Africa Prudential Plc remains a leading player in the registrars’ business, with constant process improvement and increasing e-products which provide exceptional service experience to its various clients, and ultimately, helping in transforming the African continent by delivering innovative solutions, providing superior investor relations and business support services.

Meanwhile, Mrs Catherine Nwosu, Chief Operating Officer, Africa Prudential Registrars Plc who received the West Africa Innovation Award on behalf of the company assured that the company is poised to consistently improve on her performance. “With this award, the bar has been raised, and we cannot afford to deliver less” she added.