6 Must Know Travel Etiquettes

In almost everything, there are etiquettes and rules of engagement. This also applies to travel. As such, when you are on a getaway, there are occasional etiquettes lapses that you make that you may be unaware of.

Accordingly, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 6 must know and simple travel etiquettes you must not ignore be it on the plane, train, in a bus, or car.

Check before you recline

If you fly often, you must have encountered the vexation of the person in front of you reclining the seat into your space. There is nothing wrong with reclining but it is only reasonable for you to look behind you before you do it.

Allow the people in front of you get off first

The plane, car or bus pulls up to the gate or bus stop and every person wants to get off at the same time. Clearly, this is impossible. Hence, the straightforward rule is to allow people in front alight first. This will prevent people from being trampled upon arrival.

Minimise the noise

If you have to stay in a hotel, you have to minimise the noise emerging from your room. This is because some of these hotels are not soundproofed enough to keep loud noises from penetrating or reaching other people’s room.

Be mindful

Some people like to watch movies, listen to music or catch up with work. Others read or play games. Whichever you prefer to do, remember that you are in a public space. You should be mindful of the person next to you.

Tip appropriately

First, there is nothing absolutely wrong with tipping. The problem is when you tip indiscriminately that you give out all your pocket money.

Wait for the next elevator

We are always in a haste that we are unwilling to wait for the next turn. This goes for the elevator. The question is, should people in the elevator push the “door open” button? Or should new arrivals just forego the closing doors and wait? The best option is for you to just be patient, and wait a few minutes for the next elevator to arrive.