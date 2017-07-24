6 Signs You Should Not Eat At A Restaurant

Eating out is now a common practice for most people. So, it’s essential to know how to select the right place to eat. These tips will help you decide if you should eat at a restaurant or not when next you are eating out.

The kitchen is about to close

Buying food at a restaurant could be a terrible idea because you may be buying stale food. This is because they would have packed up and it is the leftovers that would be sold to you if you decide to eat there.

The toilets are dirty

This is very straightforward. If the restaurants have a toilet and it is very dirty, there is every possibility that the eatery does not take hygiene serious.

The service is bad

The customer is king. Every service provider including restaurants should know this. Therefore, they must do their utmost best to make them happy by providing quality services. If this is not the case, there is no need to go there.

Dirty glasses all over

After eating, the table should be cleared immediately. If not, it should be done minutes later. But if it takes hours to remove these plates to the extent that you have to inform them, look for another place to eat.

It has terrible reviews

Reviews can make or mar any business. So, before you choose a restaurant, check out the reviews they have garnered over time and this will help you decide if you should eat there or not.

Hairs not covered, gloves not worn

A rule that a hygienic restaurant must not joke with is covering hair and using gloves. If they do not use any of these, there is every likelihood you will find strands of hair in the food. This can be very annoying.