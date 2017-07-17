5 Reasons Nigerians Love to Fly First Class

First-class as the name implies is luxury treatment at its best. And clearly, we know that Nigerians love luxury. As such, do not be surprised if you find a handful of them in the first class cabin.

So, the curious question is why do Nigerians love first class when they can save money on buying business or economy class tickets? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, provide answers to these question.

It is less stressful

For Nigerians who cannot stand the stress of long security queues and crowds at the airport, they prefer to fly first class. They can check in faster, and at some airports, they can speed through priority screening lanes. You will also get on the plane faster.

Ability to work

First class seats are more spacious which means that if you are planning to work on anything, you can do so during your flight. In fact, for certain airlines, they provide real offices, complete with charging points and Wi-Fi.

Excessive amenities

Like earlier mentioned, Nigerians love luxury because of the perks it comes with. For certain airlines, the first class passengers will enjoy an en-suite shower, a personal in-flight chef, small private apartments and even complimentary driving service. The truth is they get the commensurate value for flying first class.

Opportunity to network

It is not just anybody who can afford a first class ticket. Your pocket must be very deep. As such, you will meet people who are willing and ready to network and do business with you.

Show their ‘bigmanism’

This will be incomplete without adding this point. The admiration, respect, and envy that comes with you telling others that you flew first class is self-satisfying. It rubs and oils your ego that you are among those that can afford first class. Well…it is just first class some will even add!