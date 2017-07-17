5 Compulsory Tech Accessories For Young Travelers

Being comfortable on your business or leisure travel is essential even though it may not be 100%. A way to guarantee some degree of comfort is the use of tech accessories. The fact is forgetting these travel tech accessories can ruin your trip.

So, these tech accessories are kind of compulsory, especially for young travelers. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of them.

Power bank

External battery chargers or power banks have become popular. Your power bank comes handy when your phone is out of battery. Remember, there are so many fake external battery chargers out there. Do well to buy the original one. Preferably,, the one that has two USB ports.

Selfie stick

The popularity of selfie sticks may have declined but you should take it along if you want to take the perfect travel pictures.

Waterproof phone case

If you are going to be around swimming pools and beaches on your trip, it’s important to have a case on your phone that can withstand water. You know that water and electronic gadgets are enemies.

Headphone

There are uncountable headsets that you can use to entertain yourself while traveling. The problem here is getting the right headset. The best one is the noise canceling headphones.

Luggage tracker

Persons who have previously lost their luggage do not joke with a luggage tracker. We are very sure that you do not want to lose it. Hence, ensure that you always use a luggage tracker when you travel.