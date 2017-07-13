Top Nigerian Celebs Endorse Western Lotto

The newly launched Western Lotto Nigeria has received the full backing of some heavyweights in the Nigerian showbiz industry.

Stars like Olu Jacobs, Zack Orji, Ramsey Nouah, Alex Usifo, Jide Kosoko, Osita Iheme, 2Face Idibia, Olamide and AY have agreed to be Western Lotto Nigeria brand ambassadors.

Managing Director of Western Lotto Nigeria, Elvis Krivokuca, has stated that the company was entering the Nigerian gaming space with a thrilling approach that involves the infusion of fun and excitement into the lottery experience.

While speaking at the launch of the brand in Lagos recently, Krivokuca affirmed that lottery is entertainment and Western Lotto is out to ensure Nigerians have fun while playing the games.

“Our explanation is centred on the nature of lottery as entertainment. Lotteries are number-based games of chance used mainly for entertainment, winning of prize and redistribution of wealth.

“Western Lotto Nigeria offers Nigerians the opportunity to experience and play the famous Power Ball, Euro millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto and Mega Millions games, with a chance of winning a jackpot of N15 million. With these brand ambassadors, we are telling Nigerians that lottery is fun and they should enjoy themselves while playing the games,” he said.

Added to the entertainment touch, Western Lotto also launched with a mobile application which is a disruption in the Nigerian lottery market.

The company further disclosed that plans are on-going to add an African and Nigerian- centric game to its offering. The new game which would be unveiled soon, will add a Nigerian touch to the Western Lotto lottery experience, while the society would benefit from the proceeds.

“Western Lotto is about you. It’s about that boy in Mushin, that girl in Maiduguri, about that madam in Yenagoa. It is 100% Nigerian. It’s a Nigerian initiative through and through. Your payments are in Naira. You can play and win in Naira. Western Lotto was set up mainly for two reasons: we want to offer Nigerians the opportunity to win big and also contribute towards good causes. We are partnering with organisations that cater for women who have been victims of rape. We are going to partner with people that have problem furthering their education. Western Lotto will partner with government on health care and sporting foundations. Western Lotto is about Nigeria: it’s our game. Let’s embrace it, “said Director of Western Lotto Nigeria, Biodun Akintaju.

“We have decided to start from the known to the unknown: Power Ball, Euro millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto, Mega Millions are all established games. We will allow Nigerians the opportunity of playing and winning in Naira. In the not too distant future, we are going to have a pan-African wholly run, played and payment made in Naira,” he added.

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Olu Jacobs who spoke on the impact of lottery in a modern society said it would help correct some social ills in Nigeria. “Many things have gone wrong in Nigeria. It’s nice to have Lotto ease the pressure. Most of us have played Lotto all over the world. I have some friends who play in London: at times with 10 to 20 pounds. I myself used to play when I was there. We didn’t kill ourselves doing it. Some people win because you have a good chance of winning. It is a delightful one with a surprise. I’m glad we have it here,” he said.

Powerball is an American lottery game played every Wednesday and Saturday night. Euro Millions is a transnational lottery. Its draws are held every Tuesday and Friday night. Euro Jackpot is a transnational European lottery launched in 2012. The goal is to match 5 correct numbers out of 50 plus another 2 supplementary numbers out of another 10. UK Lotto also known as the National Lottery was launched in 1994. UK Lotto is played every Wednesday and Saturday, while Mega Million draws are held every Tuesday and Friday.