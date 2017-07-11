Watch MTN Project Fame Winner, Okiemute’s Performance At Funnybone Untamed

Season 9 winner of the famous West Africa MTN Project Fame, Okiemute, was at her best over the weekend at an event held in Lagos.

On Sunday, July 9, 2017, fun-seekers in the aquatic city were at the Funnybone Untamed comedy show.

While different comedians took turn to crack the ribs of the audience, Okiemute showed why she was made winner of MTN Project Fame competition.

The Delta State-born singer showed her energetic side, keeping the audience on their feet as they dance to her tunes.

She lit up the atmosphere with her soulful mesmerizing sound and a scintillating good stage performance, leaving guests to ask for more.

Watch the performance here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALa-ZxoU-XY&feature=youtu.be