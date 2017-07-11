Our Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud—Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank has reacted to news reports on the internet that three of its employees were involved in the N150 million fraud case revealed to the media on Monday by the Special Fraud Unit, SFU, of the Nigeria Police Force.

It was reported that three bankers were involved in hacking into the bank accounts of customers in collaboration with MTN agents and other, diverting about N150 million into 40 different accounts to avoid suspicion.

An online news platform had claimed the three bankers paraded by the police were staff of Heritage Bank and other bloggers picked the news story without further checks.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday by management of Heritage Bank, it emphasised that the arrested suspects never worked for the bank.

“Heritage Bank Plc wants to categorically state that the following persons said to have been the perpetrators of the fraud; Oyelade Shola-Isaac, 32, Osuolale Hammid, 40, and Akeem Adesina, 33 were never staff of Heritage Bank Plc at any time,” the management stressed.

“We wish to make it clear that Heritage Bank disproves the antics of such blogger, who seems determined to discredit the institution, even to the extent of risking being seen clearly as careless and unprofessional.

“We consider it our duty to continue to provide our stakeholders with accurate information where it concerns us, as your confidence and support is of utmost importance to us,” Heritage Bank said.