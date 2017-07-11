Lagos Assembly Orders Ambode to Immediately Sack Oriade Council Boss

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has been directed to immediately remove Habeeb Aileru as the Sole Administrator of Oriade Local Council Development Area.

The directive was given on Monday by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who accused the council boss of gross misappropriation of fund and fragrant disregard of the law.

The Assembly took this decision following the motion moved by Bisi Yusuf, Chairman Committee on Public Accounts (Local Government), on the gross mismanagement of the council.

Yusuf told the House that the committee during its mid-year budget review found out the gross abnormalities in the council administration perpetrated by Aileru.

The committee Chairman, amongst other allegations, said that Aileru disregarded the directives of Ambode, who instructed the Sole Administrators at inception not to incur debts nor award contracts.

Yusuf alleged that Aileru, who met a debt of N285 million at Oriade LCDA, incurred a whooping N408 million as at the last quarter of 2016.

In her contribution, Olufunmilayo Tejusho, a member of the committee stated her displeasure at which Aileru threw all caution to the wind and acted like a demi-god in the local council. Tejuosho said that the council boss has failed in his duties and should be made to face the law.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, said that the decision of the committee was the decision of the House, noting that Aileru has been indicted by the Office of the Auditor General for Local Government in the state for misappropriation of funds while both the Council Manager and the Council Treasurer also wrote a letter to Aileru to stop the illegalities he was perpetrating in Oriade LCDA which Aileru allegedly ignored.

Obasa ruled that the House is left with no other decision than to remove Aileru.

The motion for his removal was thus moved by Bisi Yusuf while Adedamola Richard Kasumu seconded it.

The tenure of the 57 sole administrators elected last year by the governor is expected to end this month.