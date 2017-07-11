Iyabo Ojo, Aki, Femi Adebayo Shine at Emperor Nollywood Awards

It was a day of honour for big players in the movie industry in Nigeria last Thursday at the CGI Event Centre in Lagos when the Emperor Nollywood Awards was held.

Fans of several figures in the motion picture industry came in large number to witness the honour bestowed on their favorite TV stars.

The event’s red carpet was star studded with the likes of Femi Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, Baba Tee, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Mustapha Sholagbade, Temitope Sholaja, She Baby amongst others posing for photographs and enjoying the attention.

The awardees could not hide their joy for being honoured by organisers of the ceremony as they called for more of such.

The Dee Jay of the night, DJ Kamo, did not fall short of expectation as he made the event a memorable one..

He ensured he kept guests asking for more sweet tunes from his wheel of steel as they display different dance steps.

In her speech, Iyabo Ojo urged up and coming actors to be selfless in their hustle for fame and money, charging them to strive to be good ambassadors of the industry.

The event was supported by Bigi and Henessy and performances were from Junior Boy and others.