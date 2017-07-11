5 Ways To Stop Losing Your Belongings When You Travel

Traveling is very exciting and interesting. There is so much to explore and see especially when you travel Nigeria. It is possible while traveling to lose your valuables like wallet, travel documents and mobile phones among others.

A very good example is the talented filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan who forgot his bag containing his valuables in a Uber car in Paris France. Fortunately, he found it. You do not want to be in such situation because you may be unable to get it back. In line with this, Jumia Travel shares some hacks to ensure that you do not lose your valuables when you travel.

Always be aware of your surroundings

When traveling, you are likely to get carried away by the picturesque environment. As a result, you may just forget your valuables. So, ensure that you are aware of your environment so that you won’t remember later that you do not have your belongings on you.

Keep your belongings in sight

Like they say, out of sight is out of mind. Hence, always keep your belongings in sight especially if it is a backpack. Always look out for it every minute to ensure that is still on you. This is not difficult to do.

Utilise luggage locks and safes

The space for locks and safes are not for jokes. So, make sure that you take advantage of it and lock your luggage. This will deter anyone who wants to attempt to steal.