I Had Hard-On On ‘Alter Ego’ Set With Omotola—Wale Ojo

The recently premiered ‘Alter Ego’ movie has continued to generate reactions from movie lovers across the country.

In the flick, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde played a role some of her fans would describe as unusual with UK returnee actor, Wale Ojo.

In the movie, the mother of four was in bed with his colleague and this has kept many people talking, with some saying she should not have accepted such role.

But in an interview with Golden Pearl Media, the wife of Captain Mathew Ekeinde said she sought the approval of her pilot husband before playing it.

Also, Wale Ojo, though not married, got the go-ahead of his lover before taking up such role with Omotola, who many men will love to play such role with for free.

“I don’t know if there’s a problem with marriage, but I like been in a relationship without the pressure of marriage.

“Whenever I want to play sex roles in a movie, I discuss with my partner. ‎I enjoy myself more without marriage or its pressure,” Wale Ojo told Golden Pearl Media.

“My sex scenes with Omotola are very easy. After all, I am a sexy person. I don’t see it as that hard. Omotola and I are great friends, so it was very easy for us to have that chemistry and do what we had to do. It wasn’t difficult at all. Our kisses were real. We grabbed each other, we were passionate, it is natural. It is real,” he said further.

Wale Ojo also said he felt something emotional during the scenes.

“Of course, you have to have an emotion to do this. We are good friends, so things worked out well. It wasn’t that hard. I always love playing the bad guy role,” the actor said.