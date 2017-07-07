Tonto, Mercy Aigbe, Others Join Dayo Amusa To Speak For Women

The plights of the African women in the society have always been under the microscope with decades of domestic violence, sexual abuse and more still very much in practice.

To this end, icons like Tonto Dikeh, Daniella Okeke, Kate Hensaw, Mercy Aigbe, Juliet Ibrahim, Sikiratu Sindodo, Iyawo Ojo, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Liz Da Silva, and Chioma Akpotha.

Others joining the march are Sola Sobowale, Uche Jombo, Bimbo Akintola, Adunni Ade, Ronke Odusanya, Mide Martins, Bimbo Thomas, Faithia Balogun, Toyin Abraham, Doris Simeone, Helen Paul, Ruth Kadiri, Biodun Okeowo, Sola Kosoko, Bimbo Oshin, Omoni Oboli, Sotayo Gaga, Eniola Badmus.

They are joining Dayo Amusa, the Vice President of Lagos chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, to orchestrate the WOMEN ARISE train to draw attention to these issues.

She is doing this with the release of her latest single entitled ‘Women Arise‘ today, Friday, July 07, 2017, by 7pm.