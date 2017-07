This August, fashionistas from all over Lagos would come together to witness a fashion show that focuses on the beauty and perfect curve of a true African woman.

The Curve catwalk Show 2017 will feature 10 designers showcasing (Lingerie, Swimwear, Urban Wear, Traditional Outfit and lots more.

There would be performances by the FABSISTERS and other Nigerian performing acts.

You can miss this: save the date!

Date: August 2017

Venue: Dollar Point Event Centre, 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos