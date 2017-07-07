Akeredolu Denies Attacking Gani Adams, Odumakin

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has denied reports on social media alleging that he descended heavily on some Yoruba leaders and paramount rulers in the state.

The reports specifically claimed the Governor slammed leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Gani Adams; chieftain of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

Reacting to the reports through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, the Governor such statement could never have come from him.

“The attention of the Ondo State government has been drawn to a news report which claimed that the state governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, made some disparaging remarks about some Yoruba leaders and a paramount ruler in the state.

“It must be noted that the governor was represented at the said programme by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde.

“No other person could have spoken on behalf of the governor and nobody did.

“I wish to make it clear that the governor, a gentleman with deep respect for culture and traditions did not at any time abused or cast aspersions on anybody,” Ajiboye said in the statement.