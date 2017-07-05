Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Becomes Chams Plc Director

General Overseer of Trinity House Ministries International, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has been named as a non-executive director of Chams Plc.

A statement issued by the company said it announced Pastor Ighodalo and three others as members of its boards with the focus on improving its operations and service to humanity with good returns to stakeholders.

“This will strengthen Chams Plc’s global objective and expand its ability to take innovation to scale and increase our impact around the world,” the company said.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is a Pastor, an Accountant, a Thinker, a Social Reformer and a Writer. He obtained a B.Sc combined honours degree in Economics and Accounting in 1982 from the University of Hull, England, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in July 1986 and attended a Business Management Course at the Harvard Business School, Boston in 2011.

Pastor Ituah is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria, member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, member American Society of Industrial Security and member, American Institute of Management.

He sits on the board of several corporate, charitable organizations and NGOS as Chairman and Director, they include, FAMAD Nig. Plc., FINATRUST MFB, The Clinix Diagnostic Center, NSIA Insurance, Standard Bearers School, the Courage Education Foundation, Edensfield Health Initiative, ELPIS Mental Health Initiative, Heritage Homes, and others. He is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the TIMELESS Media Group, Chairman Trinity Media and Films, Celebr8 Music Festival and producer Courage Center TV series. He has written and published several articles, papers and books.

Pastor Ituah has sat on various government panels’ (State and Federal), and has been an adviser/consultant to government at different levels. He is on the Council of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association. He is the Pastor-in-Charge, Trinity House.

Mr Wim Tappij Gielen – Non-Executive Director

Wim started his career in developing of card related solutions for the banking, retail and health care industry in 1969 and with the growth of the card industry, ID related projects became a key element of his day to day business. He is one of the pioneers in the card industry in the Netherland.

Joining DeLarue in 1981, he later became MD with the responsibilities of managing their card production facilities in The Netherlands and Germany, the personalisation bureaus in The Netherlands and Belgium and the development of security features for the ID division. With the expertise in various national ID projects, he contributed to many of the global Government ID projects DeLaRue was involved in.

Wim later joined Datacard in 1989 as Regional Vice President Europe Middle-East, India and Africa. In addition to this, he also led the development of secure ID and Passport personalisation solutions.

Under his leadership, Datacard has established a major position in secure ID and Passport solutions. In 2005 he became the Senior Vice President Global Sales and service, and in 2009 he took on the Global responsibility for Government Business Development as Senior Vice President, a position he held until his retirement from Entrust Datacard in 2015.

Currently, Wim acts as an independent consultant and board member of international organisations in the secure ID industry.

Mrs Mayowa Olaniyan– Executive Director

Mayowa Olaniyan is an astute business executive with strong managerial skills. Until her appointment, Mayowa holds the office of the Chief Strategist and Financial Officer for the Chams Group. A resilient administrator with extensive hands-on experience in business development and management, business leadership having to work with the Board of directors, regulatory authorities and other key stakeholders to ensure achievement of company objectives.

Over the years, she has established record of successes by significantly growing business value and maximizing profits through internal control and efficiency. Mayowa led the implementation of one of Chams PLC’s most successful public private partnership project, deriving costs optimization for the partnering state government and in turn achieving increased earnings for the company.

A chartered accountant of repute, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), global body for professional Accountants. She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, UK, and a post graduate degree from Oxford Brooks University, UK. She is an alumni of the prestigious NANYANG Technology University, Singapore and Pan Atlantic University (Lagos Business School).

Mayowa Olaniyan serves on the board of several organizations within the Chams group and other organizations.

Mrs Funke AlomoOluwa – Executive Director

Prior to her appointment, Funke AlomoOluwa is the current Managing Director of ChamsAccess Limited, a subsidiary of Chams PLC.

A seasoned business executive spanning over 19 years in both the Financial and ICT sectors, with a proven track record of successfully guiding major expansion efforts, turnarounds, strategic partnerships and transactions at both public and private Sectors.

Funke was the Deputy Project Manager and Chief Installation Officer of the bank verification number (BVN) project initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Banker’s Committee to implement the customer identification and verification project of banks in Nigeria- the largest KYC project in Africa. Her change implementation strategies have helped ChamsAccess and the Group towards market leadership and growth. An alumnus of IESE Business School, Barcelona Spain and Lagos Business School Executive MBA programme. A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Funke holds a degree in Computer Science and Economics (combined honors) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She is a member of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) and an associate member of Women in Business (WIMBIZ).