I Won’t Rest Until CRK Is Restored To School Curriculum–Iginla

For weeks now, there has been uproar in the country over the removal of CRK from school curriculum in Nigeria by the Federal Government. This move has received massive critics from different angles.

One of the people who are angered by this is popular Prophet, Joshua Iginla, who insisted that Nigeria can never be Islamized or Christianised.

The Abuja-based clergy said he was born to die and preach for the gospel and if it takes laying down his life for the gospel, he will do it.

“Just like other religion, it is impossible for Nigeria to be Christianized, that is why I’m talking as a Christian that it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamized.

“There’s freedom of worship; worship your God and I worship my God. You can’t turn me from what I know. We are born to die and preach this gospel. If it takes laying our lives to stand by the gate, we will do.

“It is pathetic, how can you play politics with religion? When you want to play your politics, play it around but leave Christianity out of it. How can you take CRK from the curriculum and you are saying it doesn’t mean.

“Leave CRK, return back to the status quo. We will not keep quiet until CRK is maintained as a subject.

“If you want to take IRK out of it or leave it, we don’t care but leave CRK in the curriculum. If you want to play politics, leave church and mosque out of it. Do your politics the way you want to do it. There are native doctors committing all manner of atrocities but they are not being attacked. They are doing rituals and blood money, yet their shrines are not visited. When you are looking for position, you come to church to canvass for election. No, you can’t put the church aside. Leave the church out of politics and I weep for Nigeria because of our spiritual fathers. Some of them are eating the grape of corruption. Thus they can’t talk, things are getting bad.

“Several years ago, some people occupied Nigeria to save Nigeria. Now we need Occupy Nigeria times two and save Nigeria times two. Some men of God were involved but where are they,” he said.