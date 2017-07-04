Why Nigerian Pastors Lose Anointing In South Africa—Prophet Akinbodunse

***Speaks On 50,000 Seater Church Project

Having laid his hands on many jobs in Nigeria, Brother Samuel Akinbodunse travelled to South Africa for greener pastures and for a better standard of living.

As a typical young man, he toiled and suffered just for him to have a leeway, but things seemed not to favour him at the initial stage. It was so difficult for him that he had to lay his heads under flowers and also had to go through severe pains on different occasions.

But with his call to the Lord’s vineyard, Bro Samuel soon realised that he was only wasting his time looking for jobs to do whereas God had already prepared him to be His servant.

Today, the story of Bro Samuel has changed as his ministry, the Freedom for all Nations Outreach, FANO, has not only carved a spiritual niche for himself but also won many souls into the Kingdom of God and he is also planning a 50,000 capacity auditorium.

In this interview, Bro Akinbodunse, a native of Ondo, spoke glowingly on his experience and how he hearkened unto the voice of God and why he wants to build a 50,000 capacity auditorium in the former apartheid country.

Excerpts:

People believe South Africa is not a conducive environment for Nigerian Pastors to establish a church, what would you say distinguishes FANO TV from every other ministry?

That is a very good question and it is something I should break for you. Pastors in South Africa, especially Nigerian pastors, before leaving Nigeria, carry heavy anointing but immediately they arrive, they attach themselves to things that will extinguish the fire of their anointing.

So many of them now have been corrupted, God said to me that I should separate myself. Separation is what distinguishes me, I do not do what they are doing. If you look at them now, running after women and rich people, all kind of frivolities and vanities, I do not do that, since I came to South Africa, it has been only my wife, you see pastors duping people, going to clubs and hangouts, engaging in fraudulent activities, I do not engage in all that, even when I started, some people know me then and made comments that they know I will be a pastor because I have never done the illegal things they do there and that is it.

In my Church now, I can say only ten percent of my congregants are Nigerians, I have 80% South Africans, 10% of other nationals.

A lot of people raise allegations that all churches are just interested in money, this is a strange one, can you tell us more about your ministry in terms of giving?

This is one of the things I also teach my fellow pastors especially some that submitted to me. Ever since I started Freedom For All Nations, I have never touched the church’s money, we have some treasuries and there is accountability, so what we do is whoever is in need, we give and pay our bills and from my own, I have a covenant I do not usually say it, 80% of whatever comes in , I return it to the ministry, I am only left with 20% so if I want to travel or go anywhere, it should be the church responsibility but I do not put burden on anyone, I do it myself and I have Sam Akinbodunse Ministry where we help people, there are some funds, like the scholarship I am giving out is not from the purse of the church, it is from my own account, we have very strong welfare committee that takes care of the needy through the account of the church.

We learnt there is a programme you do where you feed those who are hungry, tell us more about it?

Operation Feed the Nation came to being when I thought deeply and I saw that in those days when I was hungry and there was no food, there are some white people who brought food to us, bread and tea every morning, I remember I take it up to thrice in a deceptive way because I don’t have hope until they come back the next morning and there are some people in that situation now, so we are feeding 150 people every week.

Within 5 years, your ministry has grown so big and the auditorium is becoming too small, what is your plan for expansion?

Actually, where we are now isn’t the vision, the vision God gave me is to build 50,000 capacity and you know we have to start from somewhere, the 8,000 capacity we have now, we will start from there, that is why if you come to our church, we put it far extreme so that it will not disturb the main auditorium and where we are now, as time goes on, we will leave it for the youths. The main auditorium is coming soon and we have targeted that by 2019, if it is not fully finished, it must have gotten to somewhere. We have acquired the land, structures are on it, we are just waiting for the date to start and also support, actually the people have estimated it and it costs 300million Rands

A lot of people are scared when it comes to prophecy and that is why they speak in parables, but we noticed something about you that you say it as it is like the issue of Cape Town and Zuma Prophecy, what gives you the boldness?

I know that people have bastardized the prophetic ministry and actually it has been known to everyone that wherever there is original, you will always see fake, and another challenge is that people cannot differentiate because devilish people also prophesy, the only thing that can make people differentiate Is character, the Bible says by their fruits you shall know them, I have a logo, I told my people that any prophet without the character of Jesus is fake, if it comes to prophecy and revelation, I am gifted to be sincere, I remember one of my fasting, what I asked God for was his power so my only prayer for those 40 days was his power and he gave it to me, power of revelation, knowledge, he gave it to me, like what you just mentioned, it came in the service, I was just ministering and I saw something just flashed on my eyes, when I looked, I saw flood coming out in Cape Town, I saw flood coming out of the Western part of South Africa that we should pray, who knows, if we didn’t pray, it could have been worse and sure, Zuma must go, I’m a man that devoted himself for South Africa, if you watch our programme, every Sunday we gather we pray for South Africa and Africa continent so as I was praying that time, God said I should go and warn President Jacob Zuma that he must not do re-shuffle or else he will mess up the country, I spoke and told people, he didn’t listen, he did it and up till now, the crisis are still there, we’ve not gotten over it and that is bringing forth different problems, to me, I am a man who isn’t afraid of anything when it is spiritualism, you can’t find me in a dirty place so when I speak and if it’s God that revealed and said I should speak, why should I be afraid, I am not afraid of anybody no matter who you are.