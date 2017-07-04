What Is Happening To Cynthia Morgan?

One question on the lips of observers in the entertainment industry in Nigeria is ‘what exactly is wrong with Cynthia Morgan?’

When this talented act bust into limelight some years ago after a collabo with Jhybo, many saw her as someone who has the capacity to remain on top of the game.

In fact, when P-Square was doing its media tour of the ‘Invasion’ album launch concert in Lagos in 2011, the two-member music group confessed falling in love with the music of this Edo State-born singer.

It was not then surprising when the lady joined the P-Square family by signing for the group’s elder brother, Jude Okoye’s Northside Music Inc.

Her music career was on the rise until the unexpected happened.

In fact, some music lovers in Nigeria have almost forgotten there used to be an artiste called Cynthia Morgan. There has not been hit from her after her ‘German Juice’.

At an event held recently in Lagos, Aproko247 observed that Cynthia Morgan seems to have added weight, making people wonder if she had not been watchful of her food intake.

This is becoming worrisome to critics who believe as a public figure, she is supposed to be preaching healthy feeding habit especially when those on the ‘big’ side are spending money and time to trim down.

A popular comedienne in Nigeria easily comes to mind in this regards. In fact, apart from celebrating this feat herself, the media also joined as well as slimming experts and firms, who came knocking at her doors for endorsements.

Well, another thing to observe in the picture is the ‘return of the skin colour’. We hope it is not what we are thinking.

Hey Aproko, stop this nonsense before I descend on you. What is your problem sef? Gerara here now.