Fans Jubilate As Sule Alao Malaika Survives Car Accident

Some fans of Fuji star, Sule Alao Malaika, have expressed gratitude to God for saving his life when he was involved in a road mishap last Saturday.

Malaika was involved in a auto accident last week along with his band while going for a party in Festac.

The unfortunate incident occurred along Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

According to reports, the terrible accident resulted in a total write-off of his white Toyota Highlander SUV. The car was reportedly hit by a truck driver, who allegedly lost control of his vehicle.

Occupants of the SUV were said to have sustained injuries, including Malaika, who were later taken to hospital for treatment.

Some of the occupants in the vehicle, according to reports, were Malaika, Yemi Oladehinde (who drove the car), Azeez Aziko, Segun Emo, and Alhaji Saheed Sanni.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has been handed over to the Onipanu Police Station.