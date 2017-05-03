Mercy Aigbe Gets Restraining Order Against Hubby

Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe, has obtained a restraining order from a court in Ogba, Lagos, against her embattled husband, Lanre Gentry.

The actress accused her husband of assaulting and causing grievous injuries on her body, which allegedly landed her at the hospital for a head scan.

It was gathered that the Chief Magistrate of the Ogba Magistrate’s Court, Mrs Davies Abegunde, directed Lanre Gentry from keeping a mile radius away from the movie star and also ordered to appear before the court on May 17, 2017 to explain why the restraining order should not remain permanent. He is also told to stay away from Mercy Aigbe’s two children.

In the certified copy of the order dated April 28, 2017, the directive was given on the grounds of the application issued by the Lagos State Domestic And Sèxual Violence Response Team.