Jazzy Okey, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Things they say will fall into places at the right time puts a reflection to the too many good things happening in the life of Nollywood actor, Jazzy Okey, as the wife delivers a bouncing baby girl.

Making it two, report confirmed shows that the wife of the fair-skinned actor delivered a bouncing baby girl last night without contradiction of any such.

The actor who last time he was on the news happens to be when he had a get-together with friends and family when he marked the second birthday of his son, Jason. Not also far from when he opened his now bubbling gym house in Owerri, JT Gym.

Ever since he shot to limelight, it’s been from one celebration of some sorts for Jazzy Okey. This time, and to mark Worker’s day, it’s another one.