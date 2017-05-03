Banky W Proposes Marriage To Adesua Etomi

Top Nigerian artiste, Bankole Wellington otherwise known as Banky W is set to marry Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi.

The singer proposed marriage to his actress lover, who agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

Banky W revealed this information on Wednesday when he posted on his Instagram page that, “I fell in love with an Actress. Now my life is a movie.

“In February of 2017, I asked Adesua Tolulope Oluwaseun Etomi to be my wife. She said Yes.”

Before now, there have been questions directed to the handsome musician concerning when he plans to take the giant step others have taken in life.

He had always emphasised that at the appropriate time, he would make the decision and all would know about it.

Recently, both lovers were cast in a movie titled the ‘Wedding Party’ and commenting on that, Banky W said, “We both got cast to get married in the wedding party movie… but all the while, we were the very best of friends. I guess, in our case, real life will now imitate art.”