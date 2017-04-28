Obabori Wins Courier Personality Award

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Red Star Express Plc, Sola Obabori, has been named the Courier Personality of the year at the 9th edition of the ‘Beacon of Information and Communication Technology’ award organized by foremost ICT Weekly news publication, CommunicationWeek.

According to organizers, the award is “merit-centric and designed to reward individuals and firms that have help make life better for Nigerians” in terms of service offerings and performance.

Obabori was chosen for the award because of his exceptional leadership in spearheading new frontiers in the Courier and logistics industry.

An astute management professional with long and outstanding Sales and Marketing career with an accounting and finance background, he has consolidated the Red Star Express Group as the leading brand in the Courier industry in the country.

Red Star Express under the leadership of Obabori has invested in new infrastructures to further actualize the objectives of the company in providing world class one-stop logistics solutions to both private and corporate clients.

The company holds the franchise of two great brands in Nigeria. It is a licensee of FedEx, the world biggest air cargo logistics solution provider and TNT, with Europe’s largest land connection.