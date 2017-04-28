8 Good Reasons You Should Eat More Bananas

Banana is extremely healthy and delicious. Some people scarcely eat it while others consume several bunches at least once a week. Whatever your frequency of eating may be, it is time to ramp up your banana eating game. Jumia Travel and Jumia Mobile Week share reasons why you should be eating more bananas.

Aids digestion

Bananas contain a fair amount of dietary fibre that aids digestion. So, if you are not meeting the daily fibre requirements of your body, Banana is the perfect fruit to eat. You should eat one or two after a meal for better results.

Boost Energy

Banana is loaded with so many nutrients including vitamin C, carbohydrates, antioxidants and potassium. Each of these nutrients works together to protect and energise the body. This is why quite a number of athletes eat Bananas.

Deal with muscle cramps

Do you have muscle cramps almost every day? It is because your body lacks potassium. So with bananas having a reasonable amount of potassium, you can deal with muscle cramps by consuming more of it.

Healthy heart

Potassium is one of the essential nutrients for keeping your heart in good condition. The potassium eases the flow of blood from the heart to other parts of your body.

Prevent heartburn and stomach ulcers

You are likely to have heartburn after consuming a spicy meal. You can prevent this by eating Bananas. It is the same for stomach ulcers.

Low-calorie snack

Calories are units of energy you get from the foods you eat. People on a very low-calorie diet will complain of fatigue, constipation, nausea, and diarrhoea while the result of high calorie is weight gain and higher body fat. So, to get the balance of both ends, you should eat more bananas. Banana has a calorie count of 110.

Improve sight

Banana contains vitamin A which is good for the eyes. It enhances vision and also helps you sleep better at night.

Strengthen your bones

Manganese is an important nutrient for building strong bones and the ultimate source of manganese is Banana.

