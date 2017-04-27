Lagos Socialite Goes Underground Over Drug Trafficking

A Lagos socialite, Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya, also known as Arike Fumilola Ogundipe, is allegedly on the run due to a manhunt launched by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over allegations bordering on cocaine trafficking.

It was alleged that the woman was involved in smuggling 1.595kg of cocaine from Murtala Muhammed International Airport to Saudi Arabia in February 2017.

The suspect is said to own Arike Plaza in Lagos and other multi-billion naira assets, allegedly the proceeds of drug sales.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed that investigation into the woman started after the arrest of one Odeyemi Omolara Morayo, also known as Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi, for drug trafficking.

He said during the probe of Morayo, he implicated Mrs Ogbuaya and she was invited for questioning, but failed to appear, which forced the ant-narcotics agency to raid her Lagos home, where she was not found.

“The agency is therefore investigating several landed properties worth several billions of naira traced to Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a. Arike Fumilola Ogundipe in Lagos, Ogun and Osun States.

“The assets include Arike Plaza, some plots of land, and buildings in strategic locations. The Lagos socialite, who is a distributor of alcoholic drinks, is needed by the NDLEA in an ongoing investigation. She hails from Ilesa, Osun State,” Ofoyeju said.

Members of the public with information have been urged to report to the nearest NDLEA office if they know the whereabouts of Mrs Ogbuaya.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/04/24/ndlea-searches-lagos-socialite-over-cocaine-trafficking-0