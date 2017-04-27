Friends, Family Honour Lagos Big Boy, Wasiu Elemoro, Holds 3-In-1 Party

It was really a day of honour for one of the young property merchants on Lagos Island, Wasiu Elemoro, when he held a 3-in-1 party on April 24, 2017.

On that day, the young philanthropist held his house warming ceremony, birthday party and coronation of his chieftaincy title as the ‘Oluomo of Ibeju’.

At the event, guests were treated to assorted foods and drinks, while music was going underground to the delight of well-wishers at the occasion.

The light-complexioned dude is a factor to be reckoned with when it comes to buying and selling of houses in Lagos, particularly on the Island because of his transparency and sincerity in his business which stands him out among his colleagues/profession.