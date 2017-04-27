EXPOSED: Nigeria Postmaster General’s Most-Kept Secret

There are two types of people when it comes to efficiency in government services, those who talks and talk before doing things and those who do things then talk to sensitize the people about it, the current Postmaster General of Nigeria (PGN), Hon. Bisi Adegbuyi, falls into the second category, as he has been allowing his hard-work talk aloud with innovations he’s bringing to Nigeria’s archaic postal services, while he’s trying so hard not to say much about his efforts.

It was reliably gathered that the PGN has been working round the clock with some of Nigeria’s best brains to put in place a system that will bring life back to our post offices, though in coded words he let the cat out of the bag recently in an interview monitored on Ben TV, where he enjoined Nigerians in diaspora to tap into NIPOST’s Robust Youths Engagement Strategy, which will see the parastatal engaging constantly the over 70 million Nigerian youths.

He explained further that the new system will see people turning to the post-offices for many services apart from only sending letters, stating that youths area of interests like, Fashion, Entertainment, entrepreneurship programmes and many more will be brought to the post-offices in ways the youths like doing things now.

Though the PGN refused to reveal more of this his jealously guarded revolutionary and innovative idea, we were reliably informed by sources within the system that it is the first of its kind in Africa project in electronics stamp or e-stamp. The source revealed that entertainment, fashion, and many other events like that will be given a facelift with the new e-stamp system, a situation where artistes will have their face as the ticket to their shows in form of stamps.

It was further revealed that all is set for the official launch of one Africa most revolutionary postal concept, which will make sending of letters, stamp duty and many other things easy for Nigerian and whoever chooses to patronize the post office.

Though Hon. Adegbuyi will want it all wrapped-up before informing the populace about it, the new idea we gathered has been eliciting excitement from some staffs of NIPOST who revealed that most transaction will now be done online via www.estamp.ng, a site specifically created for the purpose of the electronics stamp of the postal agency.