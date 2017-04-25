Pulse Nigeria Wins Best Online Media Website Award

Pulse Nigeria has emerged the Best Online Media Website, making it one of the biggest winners at the just concluded Nigerian Internet Registration Association’s .NG Awards which held over the weekend at Oriental Hotel Lagos.

Other nominees in the Best Online Media Website category included Cable Newspaper Limited (thecable.ng), CFAtech (techsmart.ng), Naij (naij.ng), News24 (news24.com.ng), News Agency of Nigeria (nan.ng), Nigeria Communications Week (nigeriacommunicationsweek.com.ng), Tech Point (techpoint.ng), and Today Digital News and Media Limited (today.ng).

Speaking on the win, MD Pulse TV, Aniekan Etuhube said “There is a worldwide revolution in video, and this is taking Nigeria by storm. The pulse team recognized and jumped on this trend to innovate and create insightful video content for the masses. We are sincerely thankful to our audience for being our heartbeat and choosing us as the best”.

Established in 2012, Pulse offers in-depth video enhanced editorial content across various category like news, entertainment, politics, sports, lifestyle, celebrities & more; robust events coverage along with a variety of entertaining and informing video formats including the widely popular Strivia and Vox Pop.

The year 2017 has seen the platform consolidate its position as the market leader in the digital publishing space by partnering with reputable international publications such as NY Times, Business Insider, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, etc. in a bid to service our readership with exciting content. The platform is in advanced stages of rolling out its 360 video formats.

The .NG Awards is an initiative of Nigeria Internet Registration Association, to celebrate the achievements and innovation of Nigerian Internet initiatives.

The awards aim to showcase Nigerian businesses, individuals, charity, public and private sector organizations which help to make the Internet a more secure, open, accessible and diverse experience for all.