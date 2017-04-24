Subscribers, Visitors Laud Buildcon At Lagos Exhibition

Visitors, subscribers and real estate stakeholders have commended Buildcon Global Services Limited, a real estate company based in Lagos, for its commitment to quality and standard in the delivery of its products.

The stakeholders who were present at this year’s CEMCS exhibition in Lekki area of Lagos on Wednesday also lauded Buildcon’s architectural design and focus, particularly on quality and affordability.

Those that have seen the newly built Pracht Gardens Estate located in Ikota area of Lagos particularly praised the company for the state-of-art facilities used in its construction and the layout which they agreed, “shows what a dream home should be.”

Kenneth Babalola, a Lagos based industrialist who indicated interest in the company’s projects, maintained that what he saw at Buildcon’s stand and at Pracht Gardens Estate, is “a testament to the fact that company has skilled architects and competent engineers that can meet subscribers’ expectations.”

Corroborating Babalola’s view, Mr. John Okafor, a Petroleum Engineer, affirmed that he was impressed with Buildcon Global Services Limited for the unrivalled quality being demonstrated in its architectural and interior designs. He also appreciated the company’s payment scheme as it makes it easy for a subscriber to own a luxury home without stress, an initiative that should be emulated.

Mrs Ngozi Okafor, a Lagos based Chartered Accountant equally commended the company for combining luxury with quality and at an affordable rate. “l think l have made the right decision by having interest in the company’s projects,” she said.

In her remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Bukunola Gadzama, expressed delight with the accolades from visitors and subscribers, adding that the vision of Buildcon Global Services Limited is to deliver unique services to subscribers and exceeds their expectations.

“In creating these luxury apartments, we took into consideration the need for affordable housing, security, space optimisation, comfort, child-friendly environment and quality,” she said

Gadzama also disclosed that other projects that would be embarked upon by the company include the Pracht Court in Ajah, Pracht Clusters at Chevron and another estate at Sangotedo in Lagos.